Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Buys $80,300.00 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Emilio Hirsch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00.

Emilio Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Emilio Hirsch bought 20,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $397,600.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Emilio Hirsch purchased 20,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $380,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $16.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. Kaleyra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $496.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

