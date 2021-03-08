Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s previous close.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $120.75 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.45.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). Analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $835,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026,214 shares of company stock valued at $120,614,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,436,000 after acquiring an additional 185,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $18,216,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $9,912,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,555,000 after acquiring an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

