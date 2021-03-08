Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $122.00 to $167.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Shares of KRTX opened at $120.75 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.45.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). Analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $529,344.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at $529,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock valued at $120,614,915. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

