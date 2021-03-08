KBC Group NV Buys 59,763 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,763 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FOX by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,278,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,579,000 after purchasing an additional 231,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 524.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after buying an additional 1,376,578 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FOX by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 267,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,192,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,440,000 after acquiring an additional 55,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $39.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

