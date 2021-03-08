KBC Group NV Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,131,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,531,000 after buying an additional 545,256 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 678.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,994,000 after acquiring an additional 408,906 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 398,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,754,000 after purchasing an additional 275,253 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $20,530,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,684,000 after purchasing an additional 196,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $104.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.97. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $104.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

