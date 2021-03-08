KBC Group NV Increases Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after buying an additional 1,653,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,501 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $174,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after purchasing an additional 840,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Seagen by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,615,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,728 shares of company stock worth $24,651,254. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $149.35 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.03.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

