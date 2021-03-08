KBC Group NV Purchases 10,551 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,931,000 after buying an additional 904,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,779,000 after acquiring an additional 435,840 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $143.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.64. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 112.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,786 shares of company stock valued at $38,297,161. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James cut Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.65.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

