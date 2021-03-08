KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 368.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 378,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,340,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED opened at $68.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

