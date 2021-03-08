KE (NYSE:BEKE) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

Investment analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

NYSE BEKE opened at $52.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.30. KE has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

