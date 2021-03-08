Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock Holdings Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 267.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 125.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $38,360.00. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,380 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

