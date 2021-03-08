Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KRYAY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kerry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kerry Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of KRYAY opened at $128.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.58. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $152.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.66.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

