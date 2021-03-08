Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.61. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, Director John Russell bought 4,500 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $183,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

