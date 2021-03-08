KeyCorp Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $90.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.73.

Twitter stock opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,136 shares of company stock worth $3,839,112 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,207,000 after buying an additional 151,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

