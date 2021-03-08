KeyCorp Cuts Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $40.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRPL. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.