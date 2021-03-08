King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 2,918 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 115.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 12,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO opened at $450.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $468.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.83. The company has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.78.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

