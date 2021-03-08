King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

HDV opened at $93.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average is $85.87. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $93.71.

