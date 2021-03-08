King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,420 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DNB Markets lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.88 on Monday. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

