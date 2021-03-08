King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GWW opened at $399.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $427.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. William Blair cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.69.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

