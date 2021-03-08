KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives $273.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.87. 1,631,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,775. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $342.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

