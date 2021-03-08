Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNX. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. KCG increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

