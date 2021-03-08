Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €104.83 ($123.33).

KBX stock opened at €103.18 ($121.39) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 12 month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €109.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €106.44.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

