Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Get Komatsu alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40. Komatsu has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Komatsu had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Komatsu will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Komatsu (KMTUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.