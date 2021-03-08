Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Down to $8.26

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $7.71. Kopin shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 21,970 shares traded.

KOPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.83 million, a P/E ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $588,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 173,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $127,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 548,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,505. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kopin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

