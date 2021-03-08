Korea Investment CORP Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 653.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after buying an additional 3,804,613 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 125.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,876,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,948,000 after buying an additional 2,712,936 shares in the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 44.9% during the third quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,504,000 after buying an additional 2,200,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,986,000 after buying an additional 1,440,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2,648.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,348,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,510,000 after buying an additional 1,299,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Shares of EQH opened at $30.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

