Korea Investment CORP Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.00.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $567.92 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.38 and a 52 week high of $689.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $606.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

