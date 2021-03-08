Kryll Achieves Market Cap of $9.07 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Kryll token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Kryll has a total market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $90,613.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00059567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.06 or 0.00808185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00025220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00061202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00029391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00041044 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll is a token. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,147,643 tokens. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

