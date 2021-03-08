Krystal Biotech (KRYS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS):

3/8/2021 – Krystal Biotech had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $84.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Krystal Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

3/1/2021 – Krystal Biotech had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $84.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Krystal Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

2/9/2021 – Krystal Biotech is now covered by analysts at Jonestrading. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Krystal Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

1/8/2021 – Krystal Biotech had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

KRYS traded down $2.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.10. 6,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,314. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

