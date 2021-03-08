Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LIF. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.29.

LIF opened at C$38.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$13.25 and a 1-year high of C$39.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

