Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Short Interest Update

Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the January 28th total of 445,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,745,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGORF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Largo Resources from $1.80 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Largo Resources from $2.20 to $1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

OTCMKTS LGORF opened at $1.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Largo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.72.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

