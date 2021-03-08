LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Hits $0.0077 on Top Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and $69.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00059942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.29 or 0.00818066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00026220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00060981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00041273 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LIKE is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,021,042,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,490,700 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

