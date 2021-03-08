Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $19.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $966.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

