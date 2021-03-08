Lisk Machine Learning Market Capitalization Hits $632,164.04 (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Lisk Machine Learning token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded up 59.9% against the US dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $632,164.04 and $1,023.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.05 or 0.00458296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00066289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00075924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00080321 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.59 or 0.00453515 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Token Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk.

Lisk Machine Learning Token Trading

