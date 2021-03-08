Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) President Sells $7,542,050.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $7,542,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,256,183.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joe Berchtold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $89.81 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,456,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,740,000 after buying an additional 57,419 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,865,000 after buying an additional 60,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,979,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after buying an additional 560,471 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.