Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV) announced a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Livermore Investments Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON LIV remained flat at $GBX 46 ($0.60) during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,447. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.41 million and a PE ratio of -76.67. Livermore Investments Group has a 1 year low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.08.

In related news, insider Noam Lanir sold 10,888,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £5,008,745.42 ($6,543,957.96).

About Livermore Investments Group

Livermore Investments Group Limited invests in real estate, private equity, hedge funds, and capital markets. The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

