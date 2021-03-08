Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $86,401.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0830 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 104% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,471,374 coins and its circulating supply is 21,471,362 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

