Loews (NYSE:L) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.04

Loews Co. (NYSE:L)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.04 and last traded at $50.92, with a volume of 9541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on L. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,234 shares of company stock worth $429,828. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Loews by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Loews in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile (NYSE:L)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

