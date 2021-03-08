London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:LSEG traded down GBX 461.08 ($6.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 7,662.92 ($100.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market cap of £35.54 billion and a PE ratio of 68.18. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7,225 ($94.40) and a 1 year high of £100.10 ($130.78).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.