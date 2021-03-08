Loop Capital Cuts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $380.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.08.

COST opened at $317.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $276.34 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

