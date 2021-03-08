Loopring (LRC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $50.82 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Loopring has a total market cap of $695.39 million and $50.82 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Loopring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00060710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.12 or 0.00825664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00026656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00061085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00030269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00041408 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,332,445 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

