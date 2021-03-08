LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,837 Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XNCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period.

Xencor stock opened at $44.90 on Monday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

