LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 111.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 83.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AM opened at $9.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

AM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

