LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,642 Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crane by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CR. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crane from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $89.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

