LS Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

In related news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BSIG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

