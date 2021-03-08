LS Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $42.39 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.