LS Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of LANC opened at $180.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.91 and a 200 day moving average of $175.66. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $188.24.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $299,492.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at $437,520.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

