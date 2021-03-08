LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after acquiring an additional 150,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zynex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Zynex by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 149,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,653,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynex alerts:

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

ZYXI opened at $14.75 on Monday. Zynex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $532.99 million, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.