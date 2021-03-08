LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $58.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $962.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.