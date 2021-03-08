LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 755,500 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 917,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LTC. Berenberg Bank downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $21,967,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,575,000 after purchasing an additional 410,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 1,037.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 149,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 372,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 91,705 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTC stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,300. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $48.19.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

