Luke Alverson Sells 1,200 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CSWI stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.83. The company had a trading volume of 63,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,724. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $132.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.90.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 34.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,394,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

