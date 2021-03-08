Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.56. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $2.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $293.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.24.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

